Contrasting Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -261.98% N/A -136.48% Himax Technologies 18.34% 41.80% 22.40%

23.1% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transphorm and Himax Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Himax Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 121.01%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million 16.86 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -8.21 Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.01 $47.13 million $0.27 38.00

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Transphorm on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

