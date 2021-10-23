Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

