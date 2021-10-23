Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.24.

CNVY opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.