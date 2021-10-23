Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

