Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires A$13,120.49 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) insider Robert Bulluss acquired 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,120.49 ($9,371.78).
Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bulluss purchased 212,404 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$324,978.12 ($232,127.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About Coventry Group
Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.