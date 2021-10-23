Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €172.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €171.61 ($201.89).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.50 ($181.76) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.81. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

