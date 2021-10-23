Critical Comparison: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.38 $42.20 million $1.38 14.97 Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.26 $226.41 million $1.50 11.85

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 27.72% 11.95% 1.10% Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.17%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Hanmi Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

