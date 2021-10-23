CROAT Hits Market Capitalization of $330,163.52 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $330,163.52 and approximately $38.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,757,885 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

