Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00. The company traded as high as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 13377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.53.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

