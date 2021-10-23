CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 265.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 600.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $859.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.14 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

