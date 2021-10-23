Crowd Machine Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $44,853.59 and $311.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00207041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

