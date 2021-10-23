Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.