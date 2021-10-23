Crown (CCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCK opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

