Cryoport Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 392 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,406,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 14.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 71,634 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

