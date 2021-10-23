CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $12,627.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $16.84 or 0.00027568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.24 or 0.99999388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00058209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00051381 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.00622038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004398 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

