CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 140,918 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of CTS worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.