CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $35.87 on Top Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $273,210.33 and approximately $2,484.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.87 or 0.00058797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,029.30 or 1.00042052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.49 or 0.06665986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021773 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

