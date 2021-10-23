Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $210,000. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in Cummins by 17.5% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 350.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.