CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,550,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 765,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 12,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $87.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

