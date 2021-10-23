CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.88

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 26669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONE. TD Securities lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,040.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $56,000.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

