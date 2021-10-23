D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $91,874,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after acquiring an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 729,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

