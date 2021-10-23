Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.90 ($71.65).

BN stock opened at €56.13 ($66.04) on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.53 and a 200-day moving average of €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

