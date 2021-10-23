Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Million

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $81.15 or 0.00131835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $396,004.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00207041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010607 BTC.

About Darwinia Commitment Token

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It launched on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 77,530 coins and its circulating supply is 39,858 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

