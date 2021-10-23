Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Daseke stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Daseke has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $613.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daseke stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Daseke worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

