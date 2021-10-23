Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.14.

DSKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daseke stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Daseke worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

