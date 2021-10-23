Datum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,632.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Datum has a total market cap of $897,584.79 and approximately $10,632.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

