DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Tops $18,991.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $961,558.59 and approximately $18,991.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00069318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010986 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007624 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006090 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003390 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003662 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

