DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 8% Lower This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00050540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00205552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00103276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,421,437 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

