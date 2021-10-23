Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCRN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,175,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

