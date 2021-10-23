Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,499.56

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,499.56 ($58.79) and traded as high as GBX 5,205 ($68.00). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 5,140 ($67.15), with a volume of 182,617 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,017.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,499.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 99.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total value of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

