Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. 1,147,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.05. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

