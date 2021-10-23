Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

