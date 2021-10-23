Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,732 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $551,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

