Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $323.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $306.00 to $323.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $341.52 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $362.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

