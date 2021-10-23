Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €6.50

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

