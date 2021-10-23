Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.38) on Tuesday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,433.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

