Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBOEY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

