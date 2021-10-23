Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $75,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

