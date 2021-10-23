DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 306.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $36,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $30,281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $30,199,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

DOCN opened at $93.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114 in the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.