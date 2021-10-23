DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 5.4%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.26. 18,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,275,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

