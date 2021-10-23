Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 23,946 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $32,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $504.89 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

