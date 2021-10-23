Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 78,742 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Mimecast worth $35,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after buying an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,194,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,385,000 after buying an additional 153,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 713,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.