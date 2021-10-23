Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 211,928 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,315,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

