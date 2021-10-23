Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,086 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $35,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WASH stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

