Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

