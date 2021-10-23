Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.33. 408,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

