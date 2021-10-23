dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOTD opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £740.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.14. dotdigital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

