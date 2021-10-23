Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of PLOW opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $878.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.