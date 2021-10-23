Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

