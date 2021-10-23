DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 333,334 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $3,355,248.76.

On Friday, August 13th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after buying an additional 124,345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,832,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,414,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.